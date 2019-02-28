Game Report on Bishop McGuninness Boys Basketball:Bishop Boys Bouncing along into Round Three, with none better than Ledbetter, Budzinski, Caroway and Cressman on Thursday night
Bishop McGuinness 71, Mitchell 57
Bakersville, NC
NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs Second Round
Bishop 13 13 29 16 71 Mitchell 13 15 15 14 57
Bishop 71
Jake Ledbetter 18
Andrew Budzinski 16
Cam Caroway 14
Ty Cressman 12
Phil McDonough 4
Mac McAlhany 3
Dawson McAlhany 3
Niel Ingle 1
Mitchell 57
Tyler McKinnie 16
Mitchell McMahan 11
Caius Peterson 9
Zeus Ponder 5
Noah Pittman 5
Caleb Pritchard 3
Jacob Ward 3
Jess Ledford 3
Sawyer Blevins 2
Bishop 20-8
Mitchell 11-15
Bishop McGuinness traveled up to Bakersville to take on the 8-seed Mitchell Mountaineers in the 2nd round of the 1A State Playoffs. The Villains came away with a double digit victory with an offensive explosion in the 2nd half. Bishop was paced by shooter Jake Ledbetter who had 19 points on the night. Big men Andrew Budzinski and Ty Cressman spurned the Villains dominating the glass with 16 and 12, respectively. Cam Caroway poured in 12 points to chip in on the 2nd half outburst. The Villains take on Northwest-1A rival and reigning state champion Winston-Salem Prep on Saturday afternoon in the “sweet-sixteen.”
Courtesy of Kaleb Money
Bishop McGuinness High School
Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach
