Game Report on Bishop McGuninness Boys Basketball:Bishop Boys Bouncing along into Round Three, with none better than Ledbetter, Budzinski, Caroway and Cressman on Thursday night

Bishop McGuinness 71, Mitchell 57

Bakersville, NC

NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs Second Round

Bishop 13 13 29 16 71 Mitchell 13 15 15 14 57

Bishop 71

Jake Ledbetter 18

Andrew Budzinski 16

Cam Caroway 14

Ty Cressman 12

Phil McDonough 4

Mac McAlhany 3

Dawson McAlhany 3

Niel Ingle 1

Mitchell 57

Tyler McKinnie 16

Mitchell McMahan 11

Caius Peterson 9

Zeus Ponder 5

Noah Pittman 5

Caleb Pritchard 3

Jacob Ward 3

Jess Ledford 3

Sawyer Blevins 2

Bishop 20-8

Mitchell 11-15

Bishop McGuinness traveled up to Bakersville to take on the 8-seed Mitchell Mountaineers in the 2nd round of the 1A State Playoffs. The Villains came away with a double digit victory with an offensive explosion in the 2nd half. Bishop was paced by shooter Jake Ledbetter who had 19 points on the night. Big men Andrew Budzinski and Ty Cressman spurned the Villains dominating the glass with 16 and 12, respectively. Cam Caroway poured in 12 points to chip in on the 2nd half outburst. The Villains take on Northwest-1A rival and reigning state champion Winston-Salem Prep on Saturday afternoon in the “sweet-sixteen.”

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach