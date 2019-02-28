Game Report on East Forsyth-Charlotte Olympic Boys Basketball:EF Eagles grounded vs. Olympic and 2019 Playoffs reach the end of the line

Charlotte Olympic 67, East Forsyth 47

East Forsyth 13-13-13- 8 --- 47 Olympic 16-20-17-14 -- 67

East Forsyth (16-10) Khaliq McCummings 13, Savon Brintley 13, Rivers 7, Reeves 5, Jackson 4, Nichols 3, Lyles 3

Olympic (21-5) Josh Banks 27, Trevor Williams 15, Bryson 8, Randolph 8, Ragin 7, Barr 2

Charlotte Olympic advanced in the 4A State Playoffs with a resounding 67-47 win over visiting East Forsyth Thursday night in Charlotte. Elite junior guard Josh Banks led all scorers with 27 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds for the Trojans, 21-5 and advancing Saturday to play West Charlotte in the third round of the 4A brackets.

East Forsyth were deliberate early, leading 6-2 midway through the first quarter, but Olympic scored 14 of the next 16 points to take the lead for good. The Eagles, who finished the season 16-10, Jr closed to within five points (31-26) with one minute left in the first half.

But Olympic spread the floor to open the second half and made its first six shots of the third quarter with Banks–a 6-4 junior who just passed the 1,000-point career scoring mark for the Trojans on Tuesday–slashing to the basket for 15 points of his game-high total.

East cut it’s deficit to 14 (57-43) midway through the final period but could get no closer. Olympic’s final margin was its largest lead of the game. Trevor Williams added 15 for the winners while seniors Khaliq McCummings and Savon Brintley scored 13 each for the Eagles in their final game at East Forsyth.

Courtesy of East Forsyth assistant coach Bill Armour