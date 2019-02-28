Game Report on North Davidson-Patton Boys Basketball:”The Incredible Fulks” goes for 44 points tonight to lead ND to Round Three
North Davidson 62, Patton 57
Patton 6 17 19 15 57 North Davidson 20 13 13 16 62
North Davidson 24-5 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Patton 15-13 (6-6) Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference
Patton Scoring:
Finn Rigsbee 19
Jackson Vance 14
Bryson Holsclaw 14
Caleb Taylor 6
Mason Streppa 2
Anthony Feaster Hicks 2
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 44
Jamarien Dalton 7
Landon Moore 7
Mason Everhart 4
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.