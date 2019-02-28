Game Report on North Davidson-Patton Boys Basketball:”The Incredible Fulks” goes for 44 points tonight to lead ND to Round Three

North Davidson 62, Patton 57

Patton                6  17  19  15    57  
North Davidson       20  13  13  16    62

North Davidson 24-5 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference

Patton 15-13 (6-6) Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference

Patton Scoring:

Finn Rigsbee 19
Jackson Vance 14
Bryson Holsclaw 14
Caleb Taylor 6
Mason Streppa 2
Anthony Feaster Hicks 2

North Davidson Scoring:

Themus Fulks 44
Jamarien Dalton 7
Landon Moore 7
Mason Everhart 4

Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School

