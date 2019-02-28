High Point MBB Falls, 72-54, to Radford on Senior Night

• The Panthers were defeated, 72-54, in their final regular season home game of the season

• Junior Jahaad Proctor scored 22 points and is 31 shy of 1,000 for his career

• HPU closes out the regular season at UNC Asheville on Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team fell to Radford, 72-54, Wednesday night (Feb. 27) on Senior Night at the Millis Center.

The Panthers (15-14, 8-7 Big South) shot 42.6 percent (20-47), while the Highlanders (20-9, 12-3) were 28-of-63 from the field (44.4 percent). Radford held a slim advantage on the boards, 36-33, and had nine steals to HPU’s four.

“We had our heads handed to us by a very good team and I have to congratulate and commend Coach Jones and their players, who came in ready to play and we didn’t really seem to have any answers for them,” HPU head coach Tubby Smith said. “They came at us right away in the second half and I thought their physicality made the difference, as we didn’t respond to their physical play and their athleticism.”

Junior Jahaad Proctor led all scorers with 22 points and he is now 31 points shy of 1,000 career points. Proctor also added a career-high eight rebounds along with six assists.

Senior Ricky Madison recorded 11 points, while fellow senior Jordan Whitehead grabbed 10 rebounds. Madison and Whitehead were honored before the game, along with fellow seniors Sam Berlin and Dexter Gooding.

In the first half, the Highlanders took advantage of 11 Panther turnovers to take a 16-point lead with 2:38 remaining, but the Panthers cut the gap to 33-21 at the break.

After the Highlanders pushed the second-half lead to 13, the Panthers came back to cut the lead to six with 11:59 remaining, but that would as close they would get.

Ed Polite Jr. led the Highlanders with 16 points and seven rebounds.

Up next, the Panthers close out the regular season at UNC Asheville on Saturday (March 2). Tip-off from Kimmel Arena is set for 4:30 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.