High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(2/28/19)

Baseball Tonight Finals:

Northeast Guilford 4, Southern Guilford 3

NEG(1-0)/SG(0-1)

Got this score from MaxPreps, don’t where Coach White and Coach Suggs were tonight…

Ragsdale 5, Eastern Guilford 4

Ragsdale(1-0)/EG(0-2)…Eastern Guilford has lost back-to-back 5-4 ball games to start the season, with one of the games, going 8 Innings…

Northwest Guilford at Randleman

According to MaxPreps.com, this game was moved to Saturday March 2, still at Randleman and scheduled for 2pm….

High Point Central 4, Wheatmore 2

HP Central(1-0)/Wheatmore(0-1)

High Point Christian Academy 14, Calvary Christian Academy 0…5 Innings

HPCA(1-0)/CCA(0-1)

Greensboro Day School 12, The Burlington School 0…5 Innings

GDS(1-1)/TBS(0-1)…Eddie/Edmund Kayhko with a big night on the mound today/tonight for the GDS Bengals…

Grimsley at WS Reagan….No Report on this game…

Softball Tonight:

Southern Alamance 9, Cornerstone Charter 0

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CRNR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 STHR 1 0 0 0 4 4 X 9 13 0