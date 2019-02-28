High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Finals(2/28/19)
Baseball Tonight Finals:
Northeast Guilford 4, Southern Guilford 3
NEG(1-0)/SG(0-1)
Got this score from MaxPreps, don’t where Coach White and Coach Suggs were tonight…
Ragsdale 5, Eastern Guilford 4
Ragsdale(1-0)/EG(0-2)…Eastern Guilford has lost back-to-back 5-4 ball games to start the season, with one of the games, going 8 Innings…
Northwest Guilford at Randleman
According to MaxPreps.com, this game was moved to Saturday March 2, still at Randleman and scheduled for 2pm….
High Point Central 4, Wheatmore 2
HP Central(1-0)/Wheatmore(0-1)
High Point Christian Academy 14, Calvary Christian Academy 0…5 Innings
HPCA(1-0)/CCA(0-1)
Greensboro Day School 12, The Burlington School 0…5 Innings
GDS(1-1)/TBS(0-1)…Eddie/Edmund Kayhko with a big night on the mound today/tonight for the GDS Bengals…
Grimsley at WS Reagan….No Report on this game…
Softball Tonight:
Southern Alamance 9, Cornerstone Charter 0
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E CRNR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 STHR 1 0 0 0 4 4 X 9 13 0
