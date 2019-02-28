High School Basketball Tonight Finals as the “Mad Marchness” kicks in:SEG girls over EA at home/EG boys going to OT at BW/Grimsley boys tied at 29-29 with AK at halftime(See finals on these games and others below)

Finals tonight:

Southeast Guilford girls 66, Eastern Alamance 41

SEG on to Round Three…SEG to rep GC/Guilford County….Raven Preston leading scorer with 25 points for SEG Falcons…

End of 1st Q:SEG 23, EA 11…Halftime;SEG 32, EA 15…End of 3rd Q:SEG 50, EA 29…Final:SEG 66, EA 41…

SEG scoring:Preston with 25 and she had 17 at halftime…Kennedi Simmons with 16 points, Cooke with 7, Sydney Roberts with 6 points, Kristen Roberts with 5, Shunte Bethea with 4 points, Liggins with 2 pts and Jessica Hopkins with 2 points…

EA scoring:Morrison with 8 pts., Tucker with 7 pts., Hinson with 6, Watkins 5, Self with 4, Jones with 3, Parks with 2, Anderson with 1….

SEG Falcons’ coach Rachel Clark on the win:”One of our worst opening quarters of the season…We seemed to be nervous..It got a little crazy out there…Then we began to play our game“……….”Turned out to be an average game, in terms of how our team plays overall, but it was a very good win, since it gets us on to Round Three on Saturday with a time to be determined…Again, glad to get the win, but we have to come out, playing our game on Saturday”…”We have been growing in the area of catch the ball and finish and since all of the players have gotten to know each, they can now read each other’s passes and get good spacing to receive those good passes and finish and that is our game”…”Play the pressure defense, get the steal, or create the turnover and then get out in transition and run with those good passes and finish on the offensive end, and that is what we have to do, to win, we have to do that, as in Play Our Game on Saturday”….

Southeast Guilford Coach Rachel Clark

Southwest Guilford boys 80, WS Parkland 48

On to Round Three for the SWG Cowboys, now (28-0) on the season…

Northwest Guilford girls 55, North Mecklenburg 49

NWG girls will join the SEG girls in Round Three on Saturday….

Dudley girls 45, Terry Sanford 39

The Dudley girls are still rolling and now on to Round Three on Saturday…

Ragsdale girls 73, Mallard Creek 67

Sounds like a fast-paced high scoring game and the RHS Tigers are in Round Three, coming up on Saturday….

High Point Andrews girls 67, East Bladen 66

HP Andrews girls win and now will be action again on Saturday, in Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs….

Final:Williams boys 59, Eastern Guilford 58…Overtime

Eastern Guilford boys going to OT at Burlington Williams…

Game tied at 54-54 going to OT….Williams up 56-54 with 1:03 to play…

58-58 with 13 seconds left in OT at Williams….

End of 3rd Q:Williams was up over EG, 45-41…Halftime it was 32-26 Williams over Eastern…

End of the line for the EG Wildcats tonight…It has been a great three-year run, for Coach Joe Spinks and his ‘Cats….

Final:Ardrey Kell 66 boys, Grimsley 56

Grimsley boys tied at 29-29 at Ardrey Kell…

Season complete for the Grimsley boys…

Final:Morganton Freedom 81, Ben L. Smith 56

Season done for the Golden Eagles…

Myers Park boys 63, Northwest Guilford 52

NWG’s season comes to and end…

Northern Nash boys 67, Dudley 64

Dudley takes the long road and the road ends at Northern Nash for Dudley boys..Good run though and strong effort tonight by the Panthers….

Matthews Butler girls 67, High Point Central 36

2019 comes to a close for the Lady Bison, from HP Central….

Bishop McGuinness boys 71, Mitchell 57

On to Round Three for the Villains of Bishop McGuinness….

Reidsville boys 59, Randleman 56

The Reidsville Rams are now in Round Three of the 2019 NCHSAA Playoffs….

Charlotte Olympic boys 67, East Forsyth 47

The East boys see this basketball season come to a close….

North Davidson boys 62, Patton 57

ND Knights are now on to Round Three of the 2-A Playoffs….

More on the way, in two shakes of a sheep’s tail…