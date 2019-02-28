High School Basketball Tonight(2/28/19) in and around Guilford County:Round Two of the NCHSAA Playoffs hits and “Mad Marchness” is upon us

Here is how our Thursday Night lineup looks…..

(Doubleheader at Northwest Guilford tonight, girls at 6 and boys at 7:30…Solo games with girls at Ragsdale, Dudley and Southeast Guilford and don’t forget the number one seeded Southwest Guilford boys are home vs. WS Parkland….Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White planning to be there for GreensboroSports Radio…Be sure to tune in and Click On tonight, for GreensboroSports Radio 2 and you can hear the Southwest Guilford Cowboys in action.)….

Posted times from NCHSAA.org…..

BOYS

4-A

#12 Myers Park boys(20-8) at #5 Northwest Guilford(18-7) 7:30pm

#23 Grimsley boys(12-14) at #7 Ardrey Kell(21-5) 7:30pm

3-A

#17 WS Parkland(16-10) at #1 Southwest Guilford(27-0) 7pm

#9 Southern Guilford(22-4) boys at #8 Hickory(23-4) 7pm

#19 Smith boys(14-12) at #3 Morganton Freedom(26-2) 7pm

#20 Eastern Guilford(19-9) boys at #4 Burlington Williams(23-3) 7pm

#18 Dudley boys(16-11) at #2 Northern Nash(25-1) 7pm

**********Here is a big one we need to be looking out for Tonight on the Boys 2-A East slate….**********

#12 Randleman Tigers(19-7) at the #5 Reidsville Rams(19-9) 7pm

Reidsville led in scoring by Breon Pass with 22.9 ppg and by Justin Lowe at 13.3 ppg…..

(This game has some area twists to it.)

1-A

#9 Bishop McGuinness boys(19-8) at #8 Mitchell County(12-14) 6pm

GIRLS

4-A

#9 Mallard Creek girls(22-5)at #8 Ragsdale(22-3) 6:30pm

#14 North Mecklenburg(18-9) at #3 Northwest Guilford(20-5) 6pm

#13 High Point Central girls(19-7) at #4 Matthews Butler(26-2) 6pm

3-A

#18 Eastern Alamance girls(17-10) at #2 Southeast Guilford(23-3) 6pm

#12 Terry Sanford(Fayetteville) girls(21-5) at #5 Dudley(22-4) 7pm

2-A

#11 High Point Andrews(20-6) at #6 East Bladen(27-1) 7pm

1-A

#14 Bishop McGuinness girls(19-8) at #3 Washington County(17-3) 6pm