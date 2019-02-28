HPU Men’s Golf Sweep Big South Golfer of the Week Awards

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team swept the Big South Conference weekly awards with junior Brendan MacDougall winning Golfer of the Week and freshman Brandon Einstein taking Freshman of the Week honors the conference announced today (Feb. 28).

MacDougall finished third at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate with a 2-under 214 total score. He posted 14 total birdies at the tournament. MacDougall’s best round came in the second with a 3-under 69. The Calgary, Alberta native averages 72.94 strokes per round this season. This is the first time he has taken the honor this season.

Einstein placed second at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate with a score of 3-under 213. He shot a tournament-best 4-under 68 in the third round. The Clemmons, N.C. native logged nine birdies in the tournament, including five in the final round. This is the fifth time Einstein has won the weekly award. The Clemmons, N.C. native averages a score of 72.40 per round this season.

The Panthers will be back in action on March 22-24 as they travel to Greenville, S.C. for the Furman Intercollegiate.