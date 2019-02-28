HPU MLAX: Nolting and Troutner Named to the Tewaaraton Watch List

HIGH POINT, N.C. – Senior Tim Troutner Jr. and sophomore Asher Nolting of the High Point University men’s lacrosse team have been named to the 2019 Tewaaraton Watch List, the Tewaaraton Foundation announced on Thursday (Feb. 28).

Nolting was an addition to the list last year, while this is Troutner’s first time on the list. They join Dan Lomas – who made it three times – as the only Panthers to be named to the watch list for lacrosse’s most distinguished award. HPU assistant coach Justin Tuma made the list in his senior season at Roanoke College in 2011. On the women’s side, High Point had its only Tewaaraton Watch List member with Erica Perrotta in the 2018 season.

Troutner ranks third in the Southern Conference (SoCon) and 17th in the NCAA in goals against average at 9.32. He is currently third in the SoCon and 15th in the nation in saves per game at 13.20. The Annapolis, Md. product has logged a 0.589 save percentage, which is second in the SoCon and 10th in the NCAA. He posted the first shutout in HPU history with the 13-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Feb. 2. Troutner is first in HPU history in wins with 22. He made 19 saves vs. then-No. 2 Duke on Feb. 6 and 17 saves in the Panthers’ win over then-No. 9 Virginia on Feb. 18. Troutner has logged double-digit saves in four of the five games this season.

Nolting is second in the SoCon and 12th in the NCAA in assists per game this season at 2.60. His 5.0 points per game average puts him second in the SoCon and 20th in the nation. The Greenwood Village, Colo. native tied a career-high with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the 2019 season opener against St. Bonaventure. He tied a career-high in goals with four in the 14-13 win at then-No. 9 Virginia. Nolting has scored at least four points in every game this season. He has posted two or more points in all 19 games of his career at HPU.

The Tewaaraton Award annually honors the top male and female college lacrosse player in the United States. The selection committees are comprised of premier college coaches and are appointed annually by the Tewaaraton Foundation. The winner will be announced Thursday, May 30 at the Smithsonian Institution National Museum of American Indian in Washington, D.C.

The Panthers will be back in action Saturday, March 2, as they host Robert Morris. The opening face-off is set for 12 p.m.