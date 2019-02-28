HPU Women’s Golf: Kahn Named Big South Golfer of the Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University women’s golf freshman Sarah Kahn has been named the Big South Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Thursday (Feb. 28).

Kahn was honored for her performance at the Kiawah Island Spring Classic Feb. 24-26 on Kiawah Island, S.C. Kahn placed in a tie for fifth at 2-under 214 and was named to the all-tournament team. She had rounds of 69, 73 and 72.

Kahn’s 214 is tied for the fourth-best 54-hole score in program history. Kahn’s tournament is also only the fifth time in school history a Panther has finished under par in a 54-hole tournament.

This is Kahn’s second weekly honor this season, as she was named Big South Freshman of the Week after her performance at the Lady Blue Hen Invitational.