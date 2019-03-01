2nd Annual (8th) Grade All-Star Jamboree Selections(Middle School Basketball)

(God’s Divine Grace Ministries/C.O.R.E.), would like to introduce the 2019 (8th) Grade All-Stars for the 2nd Annual (8th) Grade All-Star Jamboree @ Greensboro Day School, Saturday, March 9th, 2019.

We would like to thank all the athletic directors, coaches, referees, and trainers on staff and in the community at large who have been instrumental in helping us recognize and celebrate the student-athletes in our area. We would like to once again thank our sponsors(United Youthcare Svcs, Sterling Building Group, Inc., Just-Kris Distributing, Inc., Pita Delite(Golden Gate Dr.), J&J Wood Services, Inc., Smoothie King(Battleground Ave.), WoodForest National Bank), for assisting us in bringing this event to fruition.

Without further adieu, we announce the (8th) Grade All-Star Girls (Jakaya Scott, A’shauna Robinson, Maliah Preston, Jadyn Newsome, Dominique Walker, Anna Newman, Haley Haith, Corynn Perkins, Madison Young, Kailyn Young, Carlie Gleeson, Raniyah Hocutt, Damani Whitehead, Taylor Branch, Allie Belton, Aaliyah Griffith, Madison Tat, Khauri Little, Mariah Tucker, Christiana Young, Mackenzie Harris, and Trinity Hairston)

********************************************

The (8th) Grade All-Star Jamboree Boys are:(Caden Bell, Jamal Townsend, Myles Archie, Daisuke Royster, Kobe George, Woodrow Jackson, Draven Pilson, Amari Tate, Giovanni Nannucci, Jordan Moody, Nick Caldwell, Vance Bolyard, Thomas Stafford, Donovan Stricklin, Seth Green, Jason Hancock, Nigel Vincent, Braylon Collins, Kobi Parker, Carson Shelton, Josh Hughes, Jiwan Robertson, Cam Lyons, Zavier Neeley, Markquan Gilbert, Nickolas Aikens), these are the 2019 (8th) Grade All-Star Jamboree participants.

The “official” meet & greet will be Friday, March 8th (6:30pm-8:30pm) @ Greensboro Day School for student-athletes and their families NO AAU COACHES ALLOWED, there will be a light meal served courtesy PITA DELITE, participation waivers will be signed and there will be a walk through with the allstar coaches & student-athletes.

On game day (Saturday, March 9th, 2019), student-athletes are to arrive by (4:30pm) @ Greensboro Day School for uniform assignment, pictures, and walk through with coaches, girls game tips at (5:30pm), with their colors being (Hot Pink, Black & White), the boys game tips at (6:45pm), with their colors being ( Purple, Silver, & Black), all accessories MUST MATCH !!!.

Please have parents send confirmation of receipt of this press release to:(anrshalem@yahoo.com).

Sincerely,

A’ziel El-Shah Shalem, executive director (God’s Divine Grace Ministries/C.O.R.E.)