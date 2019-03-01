Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball Today for (3/1/19) and let’s see if old Mother Nature gives us a ‘Thumbs Up”, or “Thumbs Down” for today’s scheduled games

**********Providence Grove at Southeast Guilford….This game Postponed for Today and moved to Saturday at 3pm, at SEG…**********

Still scheduled to roll for today/Friday:

Greensboro Day School(1-1) at Wake Christian 5pm

Smith(0-1) at Western Guilford(1-0) 7pm…Smith no longer coached by Joey Gladson….Coach Mebane now leading the Ben L. Smith Golden Eagles….

Dudley at Southwest Guilford(0-1) 7pm…Dudley coach Larry Farrer on the mend after suffering a stroke while already in the hospital and he is one of the toughest sons of a gun that every lived to survive all that he has been through…He will be at some of the games, but Dudley mainly will be led by Pella Stokes….We wish Coach Larry the best, as he continues to recover…..

Clover Garden at Northeast Guilford(1-0) 4pm

Western Alamance at Northwest Guilford 7pm…First game of the year, for both teams…If like standing out there and facing the elements, this might be the game to see…WA always tough, and NWG has quite the arsenal of pitching assembled…..

Southern Guilford(0-1) at Trinity(2-0) 7pm…Trinity with Ryan Spencer at the helm, off to a very good start….Set for for JV/Varsity Doubleheader, so may get going at more like 5pm….

High Point Andrews at Page 5pm…Jake Knapp is the big man for Page on the hill, and not sure if he is throwing today, but he could….

Caldwell Academy at Carmel Christian(0-1) 4:30pm…Dan Bozarth is a “baseball man”, with a ‘baseball plan’ for the Caldwell Academy Eagles….

We have Northern Guilford falling to Randleman yesterday/Thursday, 8-0, and NG back in action on Tuesday March 5, at NEG…

**********We will start adding our Softball Games in here, next Tuesday.**********