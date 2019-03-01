CBS Lady Conquerors win at Fort Bluff, Tennessee with Hannah Light and Morgan Billingsley paying the light bill and shining for CBS in National Tournament

The CBS/Community Baptist Church(Reidsville) Lady Conquerors rebounded from an early morning loss to Clarksville Christian on Thursday to win 46-32 over Heart Homeschool of Ocala, FL in the third round of the NACA National Tournament.

With the win, CBS now advances to the finals against Clarksville Christian on Friday at 4:30 pm.

Hannah Light led CBS with 21 points. Morgan Billingsley added 12 points and 6 rebounds.

Courtesy of Bill McKinney with CBS Sports….