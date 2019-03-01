College Men’s Lacrosse Final – Guilford 12, Methodist 9

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Connor Sweeney scored a career-high five goals and an assist in Guilford College’s 12-9 lacrosse win over visiting Methodist University Thursday night. His twin brother, Brennan, added two goals and two assists as the Quakers improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015.

Connor Sweeney had four goals and an assist in the first half, which sparked the Quakers to a 7-4 halftime lead. Methodist’s A.J. Mejia and Connor Glenn started the second-half scoring and drew the Monarchs (1-3) to within 7-6. The teams traded tallies for the rest of the period and Guilford carried a narrow 9-8 lead into the final quarter.

After four-plus scoreless minutes, Guilford’s Derek Zacatenco broke through with his second (and final) goal of the night to double the Quakers’ margin. The goal triggered a critical 3-0 Guilford that included both of Zach Berkowitz’s goals in the game. His first goal was an unassisted blast with 9:01 left in regulation. His final goal came after the Quakers battered the Methodist net with four shots on one possession. Brennan Sweeney found Berkowitz open in the slot and the senior put it home for Guilford’s 12th and final goal.

Methodist scored its third man-up goal of the game with Quakers’ goalie Jack Rogers off for a slashing penalty with just under four minutes to play. Guilford’s defense stiffened and did not allow the Monarchs a quality scoring chance for the rest of the game.

Connor Sweeney set career highs for goals and points in a game. His six points are the most in a game by a Quaker since Berkowitz tallied six points in a February 2017 win over Southern Virginia University. Berkowitz, Brennan Sweeney, and Zacatenco each scored twice for Guilford, which owned a 70-32 edge in shots. Michael Hickner won 12-of-18 face-offs and picked up seven ground balls. The Quakers won 14 of the game’s 23 draws and had 40 ground balls to Methodist’s 28. Rogers made nine saves in goal.

Mejia and Cade Crews both scored three times for Methodist. Glenn netted two goals. Bryce Kephart and Mark Chatt both contributed two assists. Liam Von Hoene had 22 saves in goal.

Coach Mark Crisco’s Quakers host Ohio Northern University Sunday (3/3) at 1:00 p.m.