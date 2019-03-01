First Day of Elon Softball Phoenix Invitational Cancelled
ELON, N.C. – Due to unfavorable weather conditions, all the opening games today, March 1, for the Elon University softball tournament, the Phoenix Invitational, have been cancelled. The tournament was scheduled to have a pair of games today starting with a neutral contest versus Oakland and La Salle at 12:45 p.m. followed by the Phoenix hosting Lafayette afterwards at 3 p.m. As of now, no plans are in place to reschedule those contests later this weekend.
Tomorrow’s schedule for the tournament will go on as planned with Elon set to play a twin bill versus Oakland and La Salle beginning at 12:15 p.m. at Hunt Softball Park.
