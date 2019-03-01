Game Report on Dudley-Terry Sanford Girls Basketball:Panthers get Big Round Two victory and this time, “Panther Time” led by Taneij’a Baldwin and Marissa Wooten, plus Panthers push Strong Defensive Effort too

Posted by Press Release on March 1, 2019 at 12:20 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Dudley 45, Terry Sanford 39

Terry Sanford – 39

1st   2nd   3rd   4th   Final
4     13     10    12     39

Imani Elliot – 12
Lindsay Bell – 11
Kate Perko – 8
Nevaeh Britton – 6
Nyla Cooper – 2

Dudley – 45

1st    2nd    3rd    4th    Final 
 7     5      18     15     45

Taneij’a Baldwin – 12
Marissa Wooten – 10
Quinzia Fulmore – 9
Symphony Jackson – 7
Kyra Rhymer – 4
Iysis Whitfield – 2
Nykia Green – 1

Courtesy of Dudley head coach Frank McNeil

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top