Game Report on Dudley-Terry Sanford Girls Basketball:Panthers get Big Round Two victory and this time, “Panther Time” led by Taneij’a Baldwin and Marissa Wooten, plus Panthers push Strong Defensive Effort too
Dudley 45, Terry Sanford 39
Terry Sanford – 39
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 4 13 10 12 39
Imani Elliot – 12
Lindsay Bell – 11
Kate Perko – 8
Nevaeh Britton – 6
Nyla Cooper – 2
Dudley – 45
1st 2nd 3rd 4th Final 7 5 18 15 45
Taneij’a Baldwin – 12
Marissa Wooten – 10
Quinzia Fulmore – 9
Symphony Jackson – 7
Kyra Rhymer – 4
Iysis Whitfield – 2
Nykia Green – 1
Courtesy of Dudley head coach Frank McNeil
