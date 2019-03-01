Game Report on Page-Northern Guilford Girls Soccer:Neff to the net for Pirates and Page pulls in the victory over NG Nighthawks

Posted by Press Release on March 1, 2019 at 10:27 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Page beat Northern Guilford in women’s soccer on Thursday evening, 3-1…..

Page goals — Tatum Neff had 3. Victoria Moser had one assist
Northern Goals — Haley Magnusson scored Northern’s goal

