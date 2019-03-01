Game Report on Page-Northern Guilford Girls Soccer:Neff to the net for Pirates and Page pulls in the victory over NG Nighthawks
Page beat Northern Guilford in women’s soccer on Thursday evening, 3-1…..
Page goals — Tatum Neff had 3. Victoria Moser had one assist
Northern Goals — Haley Magnusson scored Northern’s goal
