Guilford College Quakers men’s basketball team tops Sewanee tonight and now face Wittenburg in the NCAA DIII Regional Finals on Saturday night at 7pm in the Ragan-Brown Field House on the Guilford College campus:Marcus Curry(Northern Guilford HS) leads the way with 17 pts.

Reports from Twitter on the Guilford College Quakers’ 97-59 win over Sewanee tonight at the Ragan-Brown Field House…

@goquakers

With Guilford’s men’s basketball win over Sewanee Friday, Guilford hosts Wittenberg Saturday at 7 in Ragan-Brown. Tickets are available for sale from 2-4 PM Sat. In the Ragan-Brown lobby. Gates open at 5:30. The 1st 100 Guilford students w/a current ID can get a free ticket from 2-4.

from Brian Formica at WXII TV 12:

A HUGE congrats to the Guilford College men’s hoops team. They topped Sewanee tonight in the first round of the NCAA DIII Tournament.

Advance to play Wittenberg on Saturday at 7 PM! @goquakers

Guilford was led in scoring by Marcus Curry, from Northern Guilford High School, with 17 points…Josh Logan added 14 points for Guilford and Kyler Gregory added 13 points and 11 rebounds…Guilford go 10 points each from Carson Long and Liam Ward and Ward’s points were bench points and Guilford got 34 points from its reserves this evening…Big time bench effort from the Quakers…

The Quakers got off to a very quick start in the game and the took a 56-30 lead into the halftime break…Guilford was killing it from three-point range and for the night, Guilford was 14-26 from behind the arc, shooting a lofty 53.8%, from three-point range…I made this personal note during the game and it reads like this, “When the Big Guys can shoot three’s as good as the guards do, you know the opposing team in is Big Trouble”….And that was the case tonight…Three three’s for the MC/Marcus Curry, with MC going three-for-three from three….

From the field overall, Guilford goes 37-65 for 56.9%…..Nobody is going to sneeze at numbers like those…Quakers just 9-14 from the free throw line, going for 64.3% from the charity stripe…Need to improve on the FT numbers, and get them up….Will need to convert on the 80%-plus range with the game on the line in tight situations…

I think Guilford head coach Tom Palumbo and assistant coach Ronnie Thomas will like these numbers, Guilford out-rebounded Sewanee, 51-24 on Friday night….They got double the boards that Sewanee did…