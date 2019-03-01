High Point WLAX Defeats ODU, 17-4, in Home Opener

• High Point recorded 40 shots and had nine different goal scorers

• Sophomore Rachel Foster had a team-high five points on three goals and two assists

• Junior Ashley Britton added a hat trick along with four draw controls and four ground balls

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University women’s lacrosse team opened up its home schedule with a 17-4 win over Old Dominion Friday evening (March 1) at a rainy Vert Stadium.

The Panthers (2-2) scored the first seven goals of the game and never looked back. High Point had 40 shots and held the Monarchs (1-6) to 10. HPU also led in ground balls, 25-13, and draw controls, 12-9. The Purple & White improved to 7-2 in home openers in the program’s history.

“I’m really happy with the home opener tonight,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “Aside from just the result, I was really proud of the girls for the way they supported each other. We came out with a lot of energy and we stuck the game plan. Our draw circle was unbelievable tonight and I was really proud of the way they handled the ball.”

Sophomore Rachel Foster led High Point with five points on three goals and two assists, while fellow sophomore Kaely Kyle added four goals. Junior Ashley Britton recorded a hat trick was picking up four draw controls and four ground balls, and senior Samantha Herman added a pair of goals and sophomore Abby Hormes had three points on a goal and two assists.

The Panthers had nine goal scorers in total, including seniors Allie Little and Valerie Pelling, junior Brielle Prouty and freshman Mena Loescher. On the defensive end, redshirt junior Meredith Chapman caused five turnovers and picked up four ground balls.

In goal, sophomore Sarah Zeto made three saves in the first half and junior Jill Rall recorded two saves in the second frame.

Haleigh Wurzel made 12 saves for the Monarchs.

Up next, the Panthers host Marquette on Sunday (March 3). First draw at Vert Stadium is set for noon and the game will be broadcast live on ESPN+.