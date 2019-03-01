HPU Baseball Panthers Forced To Cancel Opener With William & Mary

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball knew that more game cancellations could be in the cards going into this weekend, after seeing last week’s scheduled series against Saint Joseph’s get rained out entirely. This year’s early influx of rain and poor weather conditions claimed its fourth Panther ballgame of 2019 this Friday, as Head Coach Craig Cozart and staff were forced to cancel their team’s opener against William & Mary.

Weekend Schedule vs William & Mary

Friday, March 1 | CANCELLED

Saturday, March 2 | 1 PM (DH)

Saturday, March 2 | 45 minutes after Game 1 of DH

Due to the neglectful nature conditions, the Panthers were already forced to schedule a Saturday doubleheader in lieu of a Sunday finale earlier this week. Those two scheduled games are still unchanged, as HPU starts game one of the series at 1 PM this Saturday at Williard Stadium.

Saturday’s doubleheader with the Tribe will be the second HPU has experienced on the year, after opening the campaign with a two-game Friday at Old Dominion. The Panthers split decisions on that opening day, taking down the Monarchs by a final of 5-4 in the second stanza.

HPU will be riding a two-game winning streak into this Friday’s contest, as Head Coach Craig Cozart looks to clinch the 300th victory of his career against the visiting Tribe.