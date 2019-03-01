Round Three NCHSAA Games for our Guilford County and area teams coming up on Saturday as “The Mad Marchness” continues:Southern Guilford at SWG Cowboys should get the Meter Moving

Here is your Saturday Round Three NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs Lineup:

We have 7 Guilford County teams remaining in March…..

4-A Boys

#9 Southern Guilford boys(23-4) at #1 Southwest Guilford(28-0)

SWG defeated Southern Guilford December 29 of this season, 84-68…..This was the Championship Game of the Sheetz Holiday Tournament…

4-A Girls

#6 Pinecrest girls(25-3) at #3 Northwest Guilford(21-5)

#8 Ragsdale girls(23-3) at #1 Charlotte Vance(26-2)

3-A Girls

#5 Dudley girls(23-4) at #4 Durham Hillside(22-5)

Dudley defeated Hillside in the first game of the season, 54-44, at Durham Hillside…..

#7 Wilson Hunt girls(22-3) at #2 Southeast Guilford(24-3)

2-A Girls

#11 High Point Andrews girls(21-6) at #3 Kinston(23-5)

2-A Boys

#5 Reidsville boys(20-9) at #4 Vance County(23-5)

1-A Boys

#9 Bishop McGuinness boys(20-8) at #1 Winston-Salem Prep(23-4)