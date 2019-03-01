The Guilford College Quakers play tonight in the NCAA DIII Basketball Tournament in the Ragan-Brown Field House on campus(West Friendly Ave., at New Garden Rd.)

**********Guilford(21-7) plays the University of the South (Sewanee) (22-6) TONIGHT at 7:30 p.m.**********

The game will be preceded by Emory University (20-5) versus Wittenberg University (23-5) at 5:30 p.m.

The winners of tonight’s contests meet tomorrow/Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in the second round.

All first- and second-round games will be played in Guilford’s Ragan-Brown Field House.

TICKET INFORMATION: Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students of the participating schools (with ID). Children under two years old will be admitted free. Student and senior citizen (ages 65+) tickets are $5 and children under two are free. All ticket sales are cash only and will take place in the Ragan-Brown Field House lobby starting 90 minutes prior to the start of each game. Single-game NCAA Tournament tickets prices are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. It is a cash-only event.