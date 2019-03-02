Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball Today in and around Guilford County

Here is your Carolina Acceleration high school baseball lineup for today, with many of these games being a result of what happened back on Friday/yesterday, with the rain….Go to www.carolinaacceleration.com and check in with Carmine Pagano….

Northwest Guilford is going big time today and they will one-up Ernie Banks and play a Tripleheader at the Sandy Gann Field on the NWG campus….

Here is how it looks today at NWG…

1)Randleman JV @ NWG JV 10:30am

2)Randleman Varsity @ NWG 1pm

3)Western Alamance Varsity @ NWG 3:30

(This is going to be a very busy day for the NWG Vikings.)

We also have:

Providence Grove at Southeast Guilford 3pm at the Kevin Callahan Field on the Southeast Guilford campus….

High Point Central(1-0) at West Forsyth(1-1) 3pm

Asheville Christian Academy(1-0) at High Point Christian Academy(1-0) 1pm

Games that were scheduled for today that were postponed are Grimsley at Western Guilford and Dudley at Durham Hillside…

Most of the rest of the local teams will be back in action again on Tuesday March 5 and a few teams may try to sneak in a game on Monday March 4….

We hope to have our softball listings up and running here by next Tuesday…..

PLAY ON!!!!!!!!!!