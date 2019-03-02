Elon WBB Phoenix Falls in Contest at Delaware, 71-59
NEWARK, Del. – Sophomore Emily Maupin posted her third 20-point game of the season for the Elon University women’s basketball team, but the Phoenix fell in its Colonial Athletic Association road matchup at Delaware, 71-59, on Friday night, March 1, at the Bob Carpenter Center.
Maupin led all scorers with 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting. She also tied the Phoenix’s team-lead with six rebounds along with Jaylin Powell. Brie Perpignan added 10 points for the maroon and gold while dishing out four assists.
Delaware (14-13, 9-6 CAA) had four players score in double figures to help sweep the season series over Elon (8-18, 3-12 CAA). Bailey Kargo led the Blue Hens with 16 points while shooting 4-of-6 from three-point land. Samone DeFreese added 14 while Rebecca Lawrence and Alison Lewis contributed with 10, with Lewis adding a game-high 11 rebounds for the double-double.
The Rundown
The Blue Hens scored the first two baskets of the game before Anna Popovic put the Phoenix on the board at the 7:52 mark in the first. Delaware however continued its run to start the game, moving up by eight, 10-2, on an Abby Gonzales layup. Ariel Colón’s three-pointer started an 8-2 run to trim the Phoenix’s deficit to two, 12-10. The Blue Hens ended the quarter with the 16-12 lead.
In the second quarter, Maupin hit a jumper at the 8:33 mark to bring the Phoenix within four, 18-14. Delaware responded with a 13-0 run over the next 4:15 to move ahead 31-14 over the Phoenix. Undaunted, the Phoenix answered with a 11-2 run to close out the half with Maupin scoring three straight baskets to help with the charge. The run helped Elon cut its deficit to eight, 33-25, prior to going into the locker room.
Delaware pushed its lead to double-digits, 38-27, on a Gonzales three-pointer with 8:43 left in the third. Powell however kept the Phoenix reasonably close, scoring the next three Elon buckets including a jumper that banked off the glass that made the score 41-33. The Blue Hens went on a 13-5 run over the next 5:15 to hold a 54-38 lead before a layup from Perpignan and a three-pointer by Saadia Munford before the end of the quarter made it an 11-point game, 54-43, going into the final stanza.
Kargo opened the fourth with a three-pointer to put Delaware back up 14, but scores from Maupin and Perpignan put the Phoenix’s deficit back down to 10, 57-47, with 5:41 left in the quarter. Elon again cut Delaware’s lead back to 10, 63-53, on a basket from Maupin, but the Blue Hens went on a 7-0 run to push its lead to 17, 70-53, capped by Kargo’s fourth triple of the contest with just under a minute remaining. Both teams played out the rest of the quarter with Delaware taking the 71-59 victory.
Up Next
Elon heads to Drexel to conclude its road trip on Sunday, March 3. The Phoenix and the Dragons are set for a 2 p.m. tip-off from the Daskalakis Athletic Center.
