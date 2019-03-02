Game Report on North Davidson-Forest Hills Boys Basketball:Long night, but a very good Season for the North Davidson Knights(Fulks pumps in 33 to lead the ND efforts)
Forest Hills 101, North Davidson 58
North Davidson 8 22 12 16 58 Forest Hills 35 24 27 15 101
North Davidson 24-6 (17-1) Central Carolina 2A Conference
Forest Hills 27-2 (10-0) Rocky River 2A Conference
North Davidson Scoring:
Themus Fulks 33
Jamarien Dalton 10
Landon Moore 7
RJ Yokley 6
Mason Everhart 2
Forest Hills Scoring:
Jai Rorie 27
Nasione Tyson 26
Trey Belin 12
Keeshawn Tyson 11
Cam Richardson 7
Jalen Huntley 7
Brandon Barrier 3
Jamylan Blakeney 3
Dillon Wright 2
Allijah Massey 3
Courtesy of Josh Snyder
Varsity Men’s Basketball Assistant Coach
North Davidson High School
