High School Basketball Finals for Tonight(3/2/19):The “Mad Marchness”/”Tournament Time” really gets cooking tonight, SEG runs past Wilson Hunt, 71-15/SWG boys now(29-0)/NWG girls win by 24 /Ragsdale girls win on the road in OT/Looking ahead to next Tuesday night’s matchups

Finals from Saturday night/Saturday afternoon….

Southwest Guilford boys 88, Southern Guilford 59

SWG(29-0)….#1 SWG(29-0) vs. #4 Charlotte Catholic(21-8) next Tuesday night….Catholic will come to “The Ranch”/SWG…

Southern Guilford closes out the 2018-2019 season at (23-5)….Just a great year for the SG Storm, and I’m not sure if he is looking to go anywhere at all, but if Coach Evan Fancourt wanted that Page boys basketball coaching job, he could get it…

Southeast Guilford girls 71, Wilson Hunt 15

Hunt scored 0 points in the third quarter/That’s 0 points….The 40-point lead/running clock got going one minute into the third quarter…SEG was relentless and Hunt did not look like they wanted to be anywhere near a basketball gym on this night…

Halftime:SEG 47, Hunt 9….End of 3rd Q:SEG 64, Hunt 9…..Final, SEG by 56 points…..

More on this one on the way….

#3 Jacksonville(22-4) at #2 Southeast Guilford(25-3) on Tuesday night…

Tonight/Saturday night for SEG scoring:Kristen Roberts with 5 three’s and 15 points to lead the Falcons…Kennedi Simmons with 13 points, including 7-8 at the foul line…Raven Preston with 13 points and she got all 13 of them in the first half, when SEG was getting off to the hot start..Fellow freshman to Preston, and Kristen Roberts’ little sister, Sydney Roberts with 9 points….Emilee Liggins with 7 points….Gabby McGough with 6 for SEG…Shekinah Cooke with 4 for the Falcons, plus you had two points each from Jessica Hopkins and Shunte Bethea….

SEG goes 11-17 from the free throw line and the Falcons nailed 9 three’s from out there in Three-point land…

Wilson Hunt scoring: Bria Griffith with 6 pts. and she came averaging 16.1 ppg….Tyra Rushing with 4 points….Dylia Lucas with 2, Briana Tucker with 2 and Ariyana Carlton with 1 point….Imani Sutton came averaging 13.1 ppg for Hunt and did not score…Tatiana Smith arrived at SEG averaging 11.2 ppg and she did not scratch…

SEG now (25-3) and Hunt finishes the season, at (22-4)….

++++++++++We talked to SEG head coach Rachel Clark, plus SEG’s Kristen Roberts, Kennedi Simmons and Raven Preston in the post game interviews and you catch those now on GreensboroSports Radio….Game running and interviews on the way, at GreensboroSports Radio…That kid Kristen Roberts has a smile that wont’t quit, Simmons is very excited about the win and says the team can not let up now….Raven is just a young kid enjoying this wild ride and all four agreed that SEG had to come out quick and hit Hunt before the Wilson Hunt Warriors knew what hit them…Gas pedal to the floor and all out/all in, with the Falcons’ speed and quickness….Balls being poked loose on defense, running down loose balls, being first to loose/free balls and getting to the basket in a hurry when necessary and when not, hitting the wide-open three’s and making them count…SEG never let up tonight and time for celebration tonight, and then back to work on Monday, in preparation for the Jacksonville Cardinals, on Tuesday…….++++++++++

Northwest Guilford girls 52, Pinecrest 28

#3 Northwest Guilford(22-5) at #2 West Forsyth(24-3) Tuesday night…

Ragsdale 50, Charlotte Vance 47

#8 Ragsdale(24-3) at #4 Matthews Butler(27-2) next Tuesday….

Durham Hillside girls 49, Dudley 45

Lady Panthers from Dudley close the season at (23-5)…A great year for the Dudley Panthers women’s basketball program…..

Kinston girls 52, High Point Andrews 40

HP Andrews closes the season at (21-7)

Vance County boys 72, Reidsville 62

Season done for Reidsville, Rams finish at (20-10)…