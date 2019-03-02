No. 11 HPU MLAX Panthers Win a Double Overtime Thriller Over Robert

• Freshman Hunter Vines scores the game winner for HPU with 1:56 remaining in the second overtime.

• Redshirt senior Chris Young tied a career-high with four goals for the third time this season.

• Sophomore Asher Nolting dished out a team-high four assists for HPU.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University men’s lacrosse team defeated Robert Morris, 16-15, in double overtime Saturday (March 2) at Vert Stadium.

Both teams had chances in the first overtime period, but were unable to score. In the second overtime, senior Tim Troutner made a save to keep the Panthers alive. High Point put a shot on goal quickly, but Alex Heger was there for Robert Morris to make the save. The Panthers retrieved the ball and Freshman Hunter Vines scored with 1:56 remaining in the second overtime off an assist from sophomore Asher Nolting to give the Panthers the win.

High Point (5-1) caused 10 turnovers and grabbed 34 ground balls, while Robert Morris had eight caused turnovers and 37 ground balls. The Panthers went 30-32 on clear attempts and had 32 shots on goal. The Colonials were 25-26 on clear attempts and put 30 shots on goal.

“I’m just proud of them,” HPU head coach Jon Torpey said. “It was a resilient effort. We go down early, we’re down 4-1 in the first, but we battle back and make it a good game at the half. It is really fun to see so many guys that maybe weren’t even in the game plan early in the week step up and make big plays. Guys like Peyton Bozel on the wing to start things off, Jaxson Lamb hits the opener, you’ve got Clayton Krol who jumps up and plays some pole and takes face-offs with his pole. I thought our staff Kenny [Broschart], Justin [Tuma] and Connor [McKemey] made some elite adjustments as the game went on. That’s a tough team to prepare for. They do a lot of really good things and they’re a really well coached team. I’m just proud of the overall effort.”

Redshirt senior Chris Young led HPU with four goals, which tied his career-high. Junior Ben Baker and Vines added three goals each, which tied a career-high for Baker and set a career-high for Vines. Nolting was tops on the team with four assists and added one goal. Baker, sophomore Koby Russell and sophomore Colin Clothier all added one assist for the Panthers.

Nolting scored with 13:45 remaining in the fourth quarter to give the Panthers a 13-12 lead. After Robert Morris tied the game, Young scored his fourth goal of the game on a man-up opportunity off an assist from Nolting to put the Panthers up 13-12. Robert Morris tied the game with 8:43 left. Senior Jake Schleppy gave HPU a 15-14 advantage with 1:37 remaining in regulation off an assist from Russell. The Colonials responded with a goal with 1:37 left to tie the game at 15 and send it to overtime.

Freshman Jaxson Lamb got the scoring started for High Point with a goal at the 14:12 mark in the first quarter. Robert Morris responded with four unanswered goals. The Panthers then scored three straight goals, one from Young and two from Baker, to tie the game at four. The Colonials score two before the end of the first quarter to take a 6-4 lead into the second quarter.

Russell opened the second quarter with a goal for the Purple & White to cut the RMU lead to 5-6. After a Robert Morris goal, High Point scored three-straight goals to take an 8-7 lead with one goal coming from Baker and two coming from Vines. The teams traded goals the rest of the half and HPU took a 10-9 lead into halftime. Young scored both of the Panthers’ goals before the break.

Junior Ricky Koehler extended the Panthers lead to 11-9 with a goal with 6:34 remaining in the third quarter. RMU responded with three straight goals to take a 12-11 lead. Koehler put his second goal of the game in the cage to tie the game at 12 with 1:37 left in the third.

Troutner led the Panthers in the cage with 15 saves. Young, sophomore Clayton Krol and freshman Joel Scerbo were tops on the team with four ground balls each. Krol also went 3-8 at the face-off ‘X’ and caused two turnovers.

Up next, the Panthers will host UMBC on Saturday, March 9. The opening face-off is set for 11 a.m. at Vert Stadium.