The “Mad Marchness” marches on as “Tournament Time” continues:Round Three of the NCHSAA Playoffs roll on today

Here is your Round Three NCHSAA Basketball Playoffs Lineup for today:

*******We have 7 Guilford County teams remaining here in March…..*******

4-A Boys

#9 Southern Guilford boys(23-4) at #1 Southwest Guilford(28-0) 6pm

Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White will have this game for you on GreensboroSports Radio 2….Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2…Pregame at 5:30, with the tip at 6pm from “The Ranch”, at Southwest Guilford HS…..

4-A Girls

#6 Pinecrest girls(25-3) at #3 Northwest Guilford(21-5) 5pm

#8 Ragsdale girls(23-3) at #1 Charlotte Vance(26-2) 6pm

3-A Girls

#5 Dudley girls(23-4) at #4 Durham Hillside(22-5) 5:30pm

#7 Wilson Hunt girls(22-3) at #2 Southeast Guilford(24-3) 6pm

This game will be available for you on GreensboroSports Radio….Tune in at 5:45 for the pregame with Don Tilley joining us, and follow the Falcons tonight, on GreensboroSports Radio….Game set to tip at 6pm….

2-A Girls

#11 High Point Andrews girls(21-6) at #3 Kinston(23-5) 7pm

from our area and just outside Guilford County we still have going….

2-A Boys

#5 Reidsville boys(20-9) at #4 Vance County(23-5) 7pm

1-A Boys

#9 Bishop McGuinness boys(20-8) at #1 Winston-Salem Prep(23-4) 7pm