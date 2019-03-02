WOW! Bishop bounces WS Prep in one of the biggest Upsets of the 2018-2019 Season:Game Report on this game with Ledbetter and Caroway, plus all of McGuinness, carrying Bishop Villains to the 1-A Regionals

Bishop McGuinness 56, Winston-Salem Prep 53

Winston-Salem, NC

NCHSAA 1A State Playoffs

Sweet 16

Bishop 8 20 10 18 56 WSP 10 15 12 16 53

Bishop 56

Cameron Caroway 20

Jake Ledbetter 14

Mac McAlhany 6

Dawson McAlhany 5

Andrew Budzinski 5

Gus O’Hale 4

Niel Ingle 2

WSP 53

Chaz Gwyn 21

Anthony Sellers 14

Stephen Minor 10

Zach Austin 8

Zaire Patterson 1

Bishop 21-8

WSP 23-5

Bishop McGuinness took down cross town rival and reigning State Champion Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy in the sweet-sixteen of the 1A State Playoffs. After suffering 3 separate defeats to the Phoenix over the course of the season the Villains pulled out the upset over the #1 seed in the playoffs. Cam Caroway fought through foul trouble and paced Bishop with 20 points. Sharpshooter Jake Ledbetter added 14 points and helped relieve the furious pressure applied by Prep all night. The Villains will host North Stanly in the elite-eight at the Krispy Kreme Athletic Center on Tuesday night.

Courtesy of Kaleb Money

Bishop McGuinness High School

Varsity Boy’s Basketball Assistant Coach