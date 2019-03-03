Alton Tyre Invitational Track and Field Relays coming up this Saturday March 9 at Southeast Guilford High School
Southeast Guilford HS will host the 8th Annual Alton Tyre Invitational Relays on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Southeast Guilford Track.
A diverse field of approximately 20 schools will compete. SEG would love to have you in attendance.
If you have any questions contact Coach Tyre at coachtyre@hotmail.com…..
