GREENSBORO, N.C. – Southern Virginia recorded 32 hits and rallied twice to defeat Guilford College in a non-conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday. Game scores were 11-6 in eight innings and

14-8 in the nightcap.

The Quakers are now 5-6 and SVU improved to 4-2 after the sweep.

Both games were scheduled for seven innings. The first game was tied 6-6 after seven frames. The Knights then plated five runs in the eighth to prevail 11-6.

Jordan Nase went 3-4 with three runs scored and two RBI to lead SVU hitters. Nate Roll (2-0) threw the final three innings and got the win for the visitors. He allowed two runs but none were earned.

For Guilford, Bryce Vestal went 2-for-4 with a run and had one stolen base. Teammate Giovanni Garcia hit 1-of-4 and drove in two runners. GC was outhit in the game, 15-8.

On the mound, Guilford starter Rhettt Miller allowed six runs (four earned) in 6 2/3 innings. Ryan Hill (1-1) tossed the final 1 1/3 frames and took the loss.

In the nightcap, the Quakers held an 8-4 edge heading to the final inning. The Knights, however, plated 10 runs off of three Quaker relievers in the last inning to win, 14-8.

Canon Anderson hit 4-of-5 with two doubles and two RBI to lead all hitters. Bridger Taylor and Mitch Tyse each had three hits for SVU.

Vestal again led Quaker hitters after going 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Mitchell Stumpo started on the hill for Guilford. He gave up four runs (two earned). Joey Hegeman (1-1) suffered the loss for the home club.

Southern Virginia had 17 hits to the Quakers’ seven in game two. Tanner Black (1-0) tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and earned the victory.

The Quakers play at Pfeiffer University on Wednesday (3/6) at 4 p.m.