LYNCHBURG, Va. – The University of Lynchburg scored a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s tennis victory over visiting Guilford College on Saturday.

The Hornets (3-0, 1-0 ODAC) breezed through doubles play, yielding only one point. Christina Harris and Caroline Guill took an 8-1 decision over the Quakers’ Makayla McLaurin and Delaney Taylor at the first-doubles flight.

Lynchburg did not lose a game in four of six doubles match. McLaurin fell to Harris 6-1, 6-0 at the number one flight. In #4 singles, Megan Kimpel lost to Lilli Altenburg by the identical 6-1, 6-0 margin.

The Quakers (1-3, 0-2 ODAC) play at Hollins University on Friday, March 8.