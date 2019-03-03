Elon Baseball and Wagner Split Saturday Doubleheader

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball earned a 10-6 come-from-behind win in the first game, but Wagner won Game Two in extras 7-6 as the teams split their doubleheader Saturday, March 2 at Latham Park.

Garrett Stonehouse and Cam Devanney drove in three runs each to lead the Phoenix (6-4) in the first game. Stonehouse batted 2-for-3 with a double and two runs while Devanney went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly. Ty Adcock also had a multi-hit game, finishing 3-for-4 with a triple, three runs, two RBIs, and a walk. Brandon Justice (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one run on three hits and two walks. The senior faced 15 batters, striking out one in 4.1 innings of relief. Starter Kyle Brnovich posted eight strikeouts while giving up four runs (three earned) through 4.2 innings for the no decision.

In the second game, Stonehouse hit 2-for-3 with a double, a run, and two RBIs. Adcock (0-1) took the loss after giving up the long ball in the top of the 10th. George Kirby tossed 3.2 innings and was tagged with six runs (four earned) on eight hits and a walk with six punch outs.

How It Happened (Game 1): After three scoreless innings, the Seahawks (1-7) plated a pair for the early lead. With the bases loaded, a single to right opened the scoring. On the throw to the cutoff, the ball went off Joe Satterfield’s glove towards the Wagner dugout, allowing a second run to come in. Elon responded with a run in the bottom half of the inning as a Matt Oldham single up the middle scored Adcock from second.

Both teams scored three runs in the fifth. With every base occupied, a ground out, a wild pitch, and a hit to right made it a 5-1 visitor lead. The maroon and gold answered, though, as Stonehouse and Satterfield both reached before Adcock tripled to the gap in right. A Devanney sac fly to left then allowed Adcock to run the last 90 feet. The Phoenix took its first lead with two runs in the sixth. With runners in scoring position, a wild pitch allowed Adam Spurlin to come in from third and a Stonehouse hit up the middle brought in Tyler Stanley.

The Seahawks pulled even with a run in the seventh, but a big four-run eighth inning for Elon proved to be too much. Stonehouse doubled down the right-field line to score two and moved to third on the throw in. After Adock was intentionally walked and moved up to second on defensive indifference, Devanney signled through the left side for the final two runs in the game.

How It Happened (Game 2): The Seahawks struck early with a four-spot in the top of the third. Elon got a tally in the bottom half of the frame as Mike Borucki walked and Stanley reached on four balls. Stonehouse then doubled down the left-field line as the Phoenix trailed 4-1.

Wagner created some separation with two runs on the three hits and an error in the fourth. Elon was able to trim the Seahawk lead in half with two of its own in the fifth. Stanley was hit by a pitch and proceeded to steal second. He then took third as Stonehouse singled to left and came around on a wild pitch. Stonehouse also moved up to third on the play and tagged up on Satterfield’s sac fly to straightaway center.

Elon juiced the bases in the eighth, picking up a run as the defense turned a double play. In the ninth, the home team put runners in scoring position for Stanley, who delivered a single up the middle to make it a one-run game. The Shallotte, N.C. native stole second before Stonehouse hit a deep enough fly to center to plate the tying run. The Phoenix had the winning run standing on third and the bases juiced with one out, but the visitors secured the next two outs to send the game to extras. The Seahawks would hit a leadoff home run to right for the deciding run.

Notes: Stanley set a new career high with four steals in the opening game. He added two more in Game Two and is now 9-for-9 on the season…The win for Justice marked the first in his time as a Phoenix. A transfer from USC Lancaster, he went 0-3 with two saves and a 2.13 ERA in 26 appearances out of the bullpen last season…Justice also set a new career high with 4.2 innings pitched. The Greenville, S.C. product threw 3.2 scoreless innings, striking out five, in his Elon debut against Penn State last year…After going three games without a hit, Stonehouse snapped his drought with a big 4-for-6 effort on the day.

On Deck: The teams conclude the weekend series tomorrow, March 3 with a 10 a.m. game at Latham Park.