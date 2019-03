BOSTON, Mass. – The Elon University women’s track and field team opened competition at the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 2, inside the Boston University Track and Tennis Center.

ECAC Day One Results (.PDF)

The Phoenix saw two members of its squad advance to the final round of its respective events today. Melissa Anastasakis ran the second-fastest time in the prelims of the one-mile run with her personal-best time of 4:47.61. She advances to the final round tomorrow. Chelsea Smith also established a new personal-record in the race with her time of 4:53.66, moving her into the program’s top-five performance list.

Katie Arbogast also moved on from the qualifying round in the 500-meters as the Media, Pa., native clocked a time of 1:13.91 and was third overall in the prelims. In the 400-meter dash, Lauren Brzozowski clocked a new personal-best time of 56.19 in the prelims.

Another personal-best was set in the 800-meters as Natacha Savioz ran a prelim time of 2:10.18 in the qualifying round. Coralea Geraniotis had a time of 17:17.80 in the 5,000-meter run and was 21st overall in the race.

The Phoenix’s 4×400-meter relay team of Arbogast, Jordan Haywood, Tessa DiPierdomenico and Brzozowski ran a time of 3:49.69 in the prelims, finishing 12th. That time sneaks the group into the top-five times in school history at fourth overall. In the 4×800-meter relay, the quartet of Paige King, Hannah Preeo, Scola Kemei and Emily Smith had a time of 9:15.69 in the preliminary round.

Skylar Barthelmes had a toss of 54′ 6.50″ (16.62m) in the weight throw with the Dartmouth, Mass., native concluding her indoor season at 17th overall in the meet.

The Phoenix closes out the meet tomorrow, March 3, with the final rounds of the events for the performers that advanced and two others, Alex Tudor (triple jump) and Kristine Strazdite (shot put) slated to compete for the first time.