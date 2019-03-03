Elon WBB Closes Out Road Swing at Drexel

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Elon University women’s basketball team closed out its road trip with a 68-45 defeat at the hands of Drexel on Sunday afternoon, March 3, in a Colonial Athletic Association contest inside the Daskalakis Athletic Center.

BOX SCORE

Elon (8-19, 3-13 CAA) was swept by the Dragons (21-6, 13-2 CAA) in the season series in its first matchup at Drexel since the CAA title game last season. Facing one of the top defensive teams in the country, Elon was held to 17-of-46 shooting overall and was without a three-point make for the first time this season after going 0-for-5 from downtown.

Drexel’s Bailey Greenberg had a game-high 18 points and was 7-of-10 from the floor in just 20 minutes of action. She was the only double-digit scorer for the Dragons, who shot 25-of-55 overall and was 8-of-19 from three.

Brie Perpignan led the Phoenix with 10 points on 4-of-8 shooting. It was the fourth straight game in double-digits for the Alexandria, Va., native and the 11th time overall this season.

The Rundown

Drexel opened the game on a 7-0 run before Jaylin Powell broke the Phoenix’s drought on a shot at the 6:49 mark in the first. The Dragons pushed their lead to 10, 14-4, but the Phoenix trimmed its deficit to six on baskets by Emily Maupin and Ariel Colón with 16 seconds left. Drexel however hit a shot prior to the end of the quarter to take a 16-8 lead into the second.

The Dragons opened the second stanza on a 7-0 run forcing the Phoenix to take a timeout down 23-8 at the 7:44 mark. The run expanded into a 14-2 run with Elon facing a 30-10 disadvantage after a pair of Drexel free throws. The Phoenix closed out the quarter on a 5-2 run and headed into the halftime break down 32-15.

The start of the second half saw the Dragons open the third on a 10-0 run to increase their lead to 42-15. Elon responded with a 6-2 run over the next 1:21 on free throws from Powell and jumpers from Lexi Mercer and Anna Popovic. Drexel hit back-to-back triples to move up 47-21 before closing out the quarter up 50-25.

Both teams played out the fourth quarter with Elon never lowering its deficit below 23 points as Drexel moved on with the 68-45 win.

Up Next

The Phoenix closes out its regular season at home beginning with a contest against Hofstra on Thursday, March 7.