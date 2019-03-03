Guilford Men’s Basketball Heads to Wisconsin For Sectional Round of NCAA Division III Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College heads to Wisconsin next weekend to play in the sectional round of the 2019 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Tournament. The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh host three games this Friday (3/8) and Saturday (3/9) in the Kolf Sports Center with four teams competing for a spot in the national semifinals.

The sectional-round play opens Friday at 4:30 p.m. (CST) when Guilford (23-7) plays the University of St. Thomas (Minn.) (24-4). Loras College (23-6) meets Wisconsin-Oshkosh (25-3) at 7:00 p.m. (CST). Friday‘s winners play in Saturday’s sectional final at 7:00 p.m. (CST)

Tickets cost $10, $5 for children, seniors, and students and will be on sale at the door starting 75 minutes before game time.

The Quakers, champions of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, reached the sectional round of the national playoffs for the fourth time in school history after weekend home victories over the University of the South (97-59) and Wittenberg University (70-61). Guilford received votes in the current D3hoops.com Top 25 Poll and has won five straight games since losing to Washington and Lee University at home February 16. The Quakers are making their sixth NCAA Division III Tournament appearance and their first since 2017.

Hamilton College, Amherst College, and Augustana (Ill.) College are the other three sectional hosts. Each section champion advances to the national semifinals and finals, which will be held March 15-16 in Fort Wayne, Indiana.