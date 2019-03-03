PCHS/Piedmont Classical High School Goes 2-1 at the USA National Prep Tournament in Myrtle Beach.

After a disappointing first round loss to Tennessee Prep in the opening round of the USA Prep National Tournament, PCHS went on to win their 30th and 31st games of the season by beating National Christian 67-56 on Friday and then beating Moravian Prep 72-60 in the Consolation Final on Saturday.

Shakeel Moore led the way on Saturday with 21 points. Trent McIntyre scored 16 and Qualeem Poindexter added 13 going 3 for 3 from the three point line. For the Tournament Moore averaged 18 points a game but McIntyre and Poindexter were solid. Evan Joyner, Jalen Joiner and Amare Miller were also big for the Bobcats with their scoring and defensive play and rebounding.

This was a great end for a great season for the Bobcats who had just come off their third straight CAASC State Title.

1st 2nd Final PCHS 34 38 72 Moravian 38 22 60

Courtesy of Kenneth A. Free, Jr.

Athletic Director

Piedmont Classical High School

Varsity Boys Basketball Coach