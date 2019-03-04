All Elite Wrestling/AEW responds to the death of Luke Perry

from Twitter:

**********All Elite Wrestling**********

@AEWrestling

We are saddened to learn that Luke Perry, father of AEW’s Jungle Boy has passed away at the age of 52, and our thoughts are with the Perry family.

coming from the top shelf at AEW, Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson and Kenny Omega….

(Jungle Boy, Luke Perry’s son is a top rising star/talent for All Elite Wrestling and I think Jungle Boy is all of 21-22 years old)…

from Wikipedia:Luke Perry’s son, Jack, is a professional wrestler known by his ring name “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy, who is signed to All Elite Wrestling (AEW)…..