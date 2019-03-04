Click Here to see GSOSports.com in the Wilson Times
CLICK HERE, we got our courtside look from Saturday’s broadcast game with the Wilson Hunt Warriors at Southeast Guilford High School, in this girl’s 3-A NCHSAA East basketball playoff matchup, which SEG won, 71-15…
You can read the full game recap from Jimmie Lewis at the Wilson Times, and you will see a shot of us broadcasting live from courtside there at the SEG gym….
Making to the Wilson Times…
