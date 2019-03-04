Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 3/4-3/9/19:Busy week for EG Wildcats with Baseball on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday
03/04/19 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS
03/04/19 Monday Golf V Boys A 3:00 PM Postponed to TBA Conference Match hosted by SA The Challenge
03/04/19 Monday Tennis V Boys A 4:00 PM Postponed to 3/8/2019 Southwestern Randolph High
03/04/19 Monday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/05/19 Tuesday Golf V Boys A 3:00 PM Non-Conference Multi-Team Match hosted by Rockingham Co. Greensboro National Golf Course*
03/05/19 Tuesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Walter Williams High School
03/05/19 Tuesday N/A 6:00 PM Athletic Booster Club Meeting EG Media Center
03/05/19 Tuesday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Walter Williams High School Springwood Park
03/05/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Boys A 6:00 PM Parkland High School
03/05/19 Tuesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Walter Williams High School
03/06/19 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys H 4:30 PM Northeast Senior High School EG Baseball Field
03/06/19 Wednesday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Asheboro High School EGHS Tennis Courts
03/06/19 Wednesday Track V Boys-Girls H 4:30 PM Non-Conference Meet vs. EA, Asheboro and NWG hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/06/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys H 7:00 PM Northeast Senior High School EG Baseball Field
03/07/19 Thursday Golf V Boys A 4:00 PM Multi-Team Match hosted by McMichael vs. EG, Rockingham Deep Springs
03/07/19 Thursday Tennis V Boys H 4:30 PM Southeast Guilford High School EGHS Tennis Courts
03/07/19 Thursday Soccer V Girls H 6:00 PM Bartlett-yancey High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/08/19 Friday Tennis V Boys A 4:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
03/08/19 Friday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Southwestern Randolph High
03/08/19 Friday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Rockingham County High School
03/08/19 Friday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
03/08/19 Friday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Western Guilford High School Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
03/08/19 Friday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
