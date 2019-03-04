Elon-Duke Softball Game Time Change

Posted by Press Release on March 4, 2019 at 6:31 pm under College | Be the First to Comment

ELON, N.C. – The game time for the Elon University softball team’s midweek game versus Duke this Wednesday, March 6, has been changed from 5 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Hunt Softball Park.

