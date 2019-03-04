Elon MBB: Santa Ana Named CAA Player of the Week

RICHMOND, Va. – After nearly averaging a triple-double during a perfect 2-0 road trip, Elon University men’s basketball senior guard Steven Santa Ana has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday, March 4.

Santa Ana put together a monster week, tallying 27.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists as Elon earned a pair of road victories at James Madison and Towson to close out the regular season. The native of Charlotte, N.C. shot the ball at a 52.5 percent clip over the two games, including 11-of-23 from three-point range.

The senior guard began the week notching a game-high 20 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to help Elon cruise to a 73-58 victory on Thursday, Feb. 28 at James Madison. He scored 14 of those points in the opening half to lead the Phoenix to a 38-24 advantage at the break. Santa Ana then put together a masterful performance on Saturday, March 2, against the Tigers, finishing one assist shy of a triple-double with a career-high 34 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. He scored 20 of his 34 points in the opening half to give the Phoenix a 13-point advantage and finished 7-of-11 from three-point range in Elon’s 86-66 rout of Towson.

Santa Ana is the second Phoenix to earn a weekly award this season as freshman guard Kris Wooten was named the CAA Rookie of the Week earlier this season on Dec. 24. This is also Santa Ana’s first-career weekly honor from the CAA.

The Phoenix heads to North Charleston, S.C. to begin its journey through the CAA Men’s Basketball Championships as the No. 7 seed on Saturday, March 9, facing No. 10-seeded UNCW in the first round at 6:30 p.m. on CAA.tv.