Elon Track and Field Wraps Up Competition at ECAC Indoor Championships

BOSTON, Mass. – The Elon University women’s track and field team finished its indoor campaign at the 2019 Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) Indoor Championships on Sunday, March 3, at the Boston University Track and Tennis Center.

FINAL RESULTS

The Phoenix saw its distance medley relay team of Hannah Preeo, Lauren Brzozowski, Natacha Savioz and Chelsea Smith finish as the runner-up at the meet. The quartet clocked a time 11:45.62 – the third-fastest performance in school history.

Katie Arbogast finished fourth overall in the 500-meters with a time of 1:13.71 at the meet. In the women’s one-mile race, Melissa Anastasakis was 10th overall in the finals with her time of 5:01.44.

Alex Tudor had a leap of 37′ 10.75 (11.55m) in the triple jump for the maroon and gold and finished 18th overall. Kristine Strazdite had a throw of 41′ 11.25″ (12.78m) in the shot put.

The Phoenix finished the meet with 13 points total and was 24th overall in the team standings.

Elon returns to the outdoor season at the Charlotte Classic on March 15-16.