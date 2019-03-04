Greensboro College Pride Men Sit Fifth Following Round One Of Savannah Harbor Golf Classic

Pride Men Sit Fifth Following Round One Of Savannah Harbor Classic

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College Sport Information Director

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Greensboro College men’s golf team opened play at the Savannah Harbor Classic, an event that features nine top-26 teams.

After the first 18 holes, Greensboro sits in fifth place, after carding a 13-over-par, just five strokes off the lead.

Huntingdon College hold the 18-hole lead at 8-over par while Methodist University and Hampden-Sydney College are tied for second at 10-over.

Scott Campbell posted a team-best even par 72 after recording 10 pars, 4 birdies, and 4 bogies to finish the round in a tie for fifth.

Zach Swink and Trey Massey both finished with rounds of 3-over par to sit tied for 16th, while Troy Stribling finished his opening round at 7-over par.

Davis Reynolds is also competing for the Pride and finished Monday’s round at 12-over par.

“Today was a very solid round to start the spring portion of our season,” Head Coach Jim Cantamessa said. “Troy, Scott, and Zach each turned in good rounds and we have put ourselves in position to compete for the title tomorrow against some of the best teams in the nation.”

The Pride will return to the par-72 course Tuesday for the final 18 holes. For more information on Greensboro College men’s golf, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.