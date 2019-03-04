High School Basketball Games as the “Mad Marchness” settles in, with “Tournament Time” Tuesday night as the NCHSAA Playoffs hit Round Four(Regionals/Quarterfinals)
NCHSAA Regionals/Quarterfinal games coming up on Tuesday night:
Boys 3-A West
#4 Charlotte Catholic(21-8) at #1 Southwest Guilford(29-0) 7pm
Girls 4-A West
#3 Northwest Guilford(22-5) at #2 West Forsyth(24-3) 6pm
#8 Ragsdale(24-3) at #4 Matthews Butler(27-2) 6pm
Girls 3-A West
#3 Jacksonville(22-4) at #2 Southeast Guilford(25-3) 6pm
Boys 1-A West
#21 North Stanley(19-10) at #9 Bishop McGuinness(21-8) 7pm
**********West Charlotte loses home court advantage. Is it about race or too few seats?**********
