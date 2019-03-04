HiToms to Host High School Classic, Featuring Six Area Baseball Programs:Southwest Guilford, Ragsdale, East Forsyth among those on board for the event

HiToms to Host High School Classic, Featuring Six Area Baseball Programs

HIGH POINT-THOMASVILLE, N.C. – Six area baseball teams will descend upon Finch Field to take part in the HiToms High School Classic Saturday, March 16.

The varsity baseball teams from East Forysth, Ledford, Ragsdale, Randleman, Southwest Guilford, and Wheatmore will take part in the six-team showcase, designed to bring a day of quality baseball to the greater High Point-Thomasville area.

“We’re thrilled to have six high school baseball programs of such quality joining us at Finch Field,” said HiToms broadcasting and digital media director John Thomas. “High school baseball is so important to us – dozens of local players participate in our American Legion program every year. We want to continue to show our commitment to baseball at our area at this level.”

Finch Field is no stranger to hosting events like this. The HiToms announced last week that the organization was awarded the 2019 North Carolina Junior American Legion State Tournament after hosting the 2018 Senior Legion State Tournament.

The HiToms also serve as a regular host of the Central Carolina 2A Conference Tournament.

“Our mission is to grow the game of baseball however we can,” Thomas said. “Hosting events like this year-round is a significant part of how we do that.”

Tickets for the High School Classic will be $7 and will be sold at the gate. Tickets will be good for admission to all three games.

The Classic schedule begins at 10:30 Saturday morning as East Forsyth takes on Randleman.

East Forsyth put together a strong 2018 campaign. The Eagles made a deep run in the 4A state playoffs, eventually falling to Ardrey Kell in the East regional finals.

Randleman also enjoyed an impressive 2018. The Tigers finished 23-6 and advanced to the East regional semifinals in the 2A state playoffs before losing to North Lenoir.

Following game one, Wheatmore and Ledford will square off, with first pitch scheduled for approximately 1:00 p.m.

Wheatmore posted a 12-11 record last season before bowing out to North Davidson in the first round of the 2A state playoffs.

Meanwhile, Ledford fell just shy of its first ever state championship, losing to Whiteville in the 2A state championship series.

To wrap up the day, Ragsdale takes on Southwest Guilford, beginning approximately at 4:00 p.m.

Ragsdale finished 10-13 last season, but made the 4A state playoffs before being eliminated by Hickory Ridge in the first round.

Southwest Guilford posted an impressive 23-4 mark in the 2018 regular season. The Cowboys bowed out to A.C. Reynolds in the third round of the 3A playoffs.

For any questions regarding the classic, visit our website hitoms.com or email John Thomas (john@hitoms.com).