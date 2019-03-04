Page football player #26 Sincere Davis in the “fight for his life”:Serious Situation for Sincere

The word is out about the need for prayer….And the prayers are going up across the city and around the county for the Page Pirates’ senior running back from this past season, #26 Sincere Davis…WFMY News 2 was reporting on their news tonight, that #26(Davis) had been shot over the weekend, and as you can see in the this post from WGHP FOX 8 News below, the news is serious for Sincere….

Join the Page Pirate family as they lift up senior Sincere Davis, who is facing very serious odds right now, but there is nothing that the power of prayer can not overcome, and there is nothing too big for God….This kid can rally and we hope and pray that he does…..

from WGHP FOX 8 News:twitter.com/myfox8

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Page High School football team is asking for prayers for one of their players.

The team posted to Facebook on Sunday, “Pirate Nation call out for all prayers tonight as one of our Pirates is in the fight for his life. #26fighter #prayersfor26.”

Sincere Davis, the Pirates’ starting running back, is the player that wears jersey 26.

Page High School Principal Erik Naglee said in a statement, “At Page High, we are a family and when one hurts, we all hurt. We ask that you keep us in your thoughts and respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.”

The school has not released further details around this incident.

++++++++++Some of the tweets trending on Twitter:++++++++++

GreatAmericanRivalry

@AmericanRivalry

Our thoughts are with @pagepirateFB as they rally around one of their own.

Aaron Beal

@Coach_Beal

Thoughts & Prayers going out to the young man his family & the entire @pagepirateFB team

Southwest Cowboys

@SWCowboys_Athl

Cowboy Nation please send Prayers for #26 of the @pagepirateFB , @PagePiratesATH , and @PiratesPage family!

#26fighter #prayersfor26

Page Pirates

@pagepirateFB

Everyone, so we can focus on our support our loved student-athlete, his family, and all of us as a whole we will be cancelling Tuesday AM workouts and Wednesday AM at Pro Park. I will update about Thursday AM tomorrow or Wednesday. Please continue to be in prayer.

Erik Naglee

@nagleee

Our school and community are absolutely incredible when we rally to support one of our Pirate family members! #Family @PiratesPage

Stafford Moser

@StaffordMoser

Watching the Page Pirate community unite and rally for each other has been inspiring. Keep fighting and keep praying.

Erik Naglee

@nagleee

Please keep one of our talented student athletes and his family in your thoughts and prayers! He is going to overcome this! @PiratesPage @pagepirateFB

jennifer gill

@jenngill77

Been a hard 24 hours but the power of prayer is amazing! So many of these kids have rallied together to be with Sincere. Keep praying!!!!

Grimsley Athletics

@gowhirlies

The Grimsley community has Page in our thoughts and prayers today.