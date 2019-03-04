Randy Norris Jr.(Dudley HS/Winston-Salem State University) looking to have big season in the San Francisco Giants farm system

“Little Randy”/Randy Norris Jr. has gotten bigger in the off-season, and he is looking to have a big season in the San Francisco Giants baseball farm system and recently, Randy sat down with the Winston-Salem Journal’s John Dell, at www.journalnow.com and he gave JD some insight into what he thinks 2019 might hold for the former High Andrews Red Raider, the former Dudley Panther and the recent Winston-Salem State Rams product….

“Little Randy” is not so little any more, they now say he is tipping the scales at around 215, and he will be on the scene for the SF Giants at a yet-to-be-determined location this upcoming baseball season and you might see him in town for a few games, if he hits the Gate City with the Augusta GreenJackets, when they come into Greensboro, to face the Grasshoppers…

CLICK HERE for that John Dell interview as he talks with Randy Norris Jr., outfielder in the San Francisco Giants baseball organization…..