The Original 8th grade All-Star Game coming to Ben L. Smith High School on Saturday March 16

The Original 8th grade All-Star Game

(Courtesy of the Veritas Sports Academy)

Veritas Sports Academy is hosting the 8th Annual Middle School

All-Star Showcase to benefit standout 8th grade Boys and Girls

Basketball players in Guilford County. This event will be held

Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Ben E. Smith High School.

Student-athletes are nominated by opposing coaches who felt they

were game changers when they competed against one another this season.

The talent level in Guilford County Middle Schools is extraordinary.

The goal of this annual event is to bring increased recognition to

student-athletes at this age level to encourage them to stay the

course and pursue the dreams of their choice.

Veritas Sports Academy is a not-for-profit ministry that highlights

student-athletes by encouraging them to pursue their God-given

destiny. We council student-athletes on how to be successful in life,

family, school and sports.

We look forward to seeing you!

-Alan Hooker