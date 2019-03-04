The Original 8th grade All-Star Game coming to Ben L. Smith High School on Saturday March 16
The Original 8th grade All-Star Game
(Courtesy of the Veritas Sports Academy)
Veritas Sports Academy is hosting the 8th Annual Middle School
All-Star Showcase to benefit standout 8th grade Boys and Girls
Basketball players in Guilford County. This event will be held
Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Ben E. Smith High School.
Student-athletes are nominated by opposing coaches who felt they
were game changers when they competed against one another this season.
The talent level in Guilford County Middle Schools is extraordinary.
The goal of this annual event is to bring increased recognition to
student-athletes at this age level to encourage them to stay the
course and pursue the dreams of their choice.
Veritas Sports Academy is a not-for-profit ministry that highlights
student-athletes by encouraging them to pursue their God-given
destiny. We council student-athletes on how to be successful in life,
family, school and sports.
We look forward to seeing you!
-Alan Hooker
It's that time of year said,
Let the annual bitching about the rosters for the eighth-grade basketball all-star games begin!
Amber said,
When will the names be posted
Andy Durham said,
We have sent that message/question to the staff and are waiting for word back….
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.