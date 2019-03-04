Updates on Southern Alamance High School Athletics
Updates on Southern Alamance High School Athletics:
LACROSSE
1. The County Lax Tournament has been moved to 3/6 (Wednesday) @ 7pm vs WA @ WA. The 2nd round is still TBD. (Pick up 1 Bus for 3/6)
2. 3/8 @ SEG – the game time is now @ 7pm due to Women’s Lax being played beforehand.
GOLF
3/4 (Today) match at the Challenge is canceled and make up TBD
SOCCER
3/1 match vs Carbarro is now moved to 3/20 (Wed, March 20th) @ SA @ 6pm Varsity only
**All but finding a date for the 2nd round of the lax tournament and today’s golf match – The spring sports calendar is updated!
from Jon Russell
Athletic Director
Head Softball
Southern Alamance High School
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.