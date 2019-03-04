Updates on Southern Alamance High School Athletics:

LACROSSE

1. The County Lax Tournament has been moved to 3/6 (Wednesday) @ 7pm vs WA @ WA. The 2nd round is still TBD. (Pick up 1 Bus for 3/6)

2. 3/8 @ SEG – the game time is now @ 7pm due to Women’s Lax being played beforehand.

GOLF

3/4 (Today) match at the Challenge is canceled and make up TBD

SOCCER

3/1 match vs Carbarro is now moved to 3/20 (Wed, March 20th) @ SA @ 6pm Varsity only

**All but finding a date for the 2nd round of the lax tournament and today’s golf match – The spring sports calendar is updated!

from Jon Russell

Athletic Director

Head Softball

Southern Alamance High School